Which celebrities will be attending the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Formula 1 returns to Clark County this weekend for the second consecutive year of the Las Vegas Grand Prix featuring on the jam-packed 24-race calendar.

Red Bull star Max Verstappen will be looking to secure his fourth championship around the Vegas strip, his stunning victory at the Brazilian GP last time out crushing the hopes of rival Lando Norris, the British star having hoped to claim his maiden title this season.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix was a star-studded affair for the glamorous event last year with celebrities in attendance ranging from pop royalty to fellow sporting stars.

Rihanna, Kylie Minogue, Paris Hilton, Heidi Klum and Shaquille O’Neal were all present across last year's race weekend to name a few.

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt was also spotted on the grid, an appearance that fans of F1 have become accustomed to this season thanks to his frequent filming on track and around the paddock for the highly anticipated F1 movie Pitt will be starring in.

The 60-year-old actor and producer will play Sonny Hayes, a former driver who finds himself thrust back into the world of F1, racing alongside APX GP team-mate Joshua Pearce, portrayed by Damson Idris.

Despite F1 being set for international release in June 2025, filming is still taking place in correspondence with the real F1 schedule, with Pitt and Idris likely to be spotted at this year's event in Vegas due to filming set to continue in the early hours of Thursday and Friday morning ahead of the weekend's on-track action.

Filming for 'F1' continues to take place at real race weekends across the 2024 season

Which musical acts will be performing at the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Of course some celebrities will be attending this weekend's grand prix in a professional capacity, with an A-list entertainment schedule prepared for ticket holders.

This year's lineup includes One Republic, Alesso and Ludacris performing on the T-Mobile Stage at the Sphere. Australian DJ Dom Dolla will be headlining at LIV on the Grid, an open-air nightclub located on the Paddock Club Rooftop, and Boyz II Men will be performing the national anthem as part of the glitzy affair.

Keep an eye out for a whole host of exciting celebs being hosted in the team garages, with influencers and A-listers often invited as guests of the F1 teams.

One star who will definitely be present in the Vegas plaza is Irish actor Paul Mescal, who already appeared at the US GP in Austin last month with Ferrari, the team's drivers having already joined Mescal at the London premiere of his upcoming blockbuster Gladiator II with Paramount Pictures.

C² meets P² 🤝



Charles and Carlos hit the red carpet for the Gladiator 2 premiere last night in London ⭐️ ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/upaNnEjr3X — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) November 14, 2024

