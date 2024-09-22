YouTube star IShowSpeed makes SHOCK appearance at Singapore GP and F1 fans are FURIOUS

close global

YouTube star IShowSpeed made a shock appearance at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, with Formula 1 fans left furious after finding out.

F1 hit the Marina Bay Street Circuit under the lights for the 18th round of the 2024 season, with McLaren star Lando Norris ultimately taking a dominant victory.

F1 RESULTS: Norris DOMINATES Verstappen as championship battle intensifies in Singapore

One team in particular were desperate to show some 'speed' on Sunday, however, having not scored a single point throughout the 2024 season.

Stake F1 team, also known as Kick Sauber at some other races, changed their name before the start of the season, but their results have been disastrous. Both drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu have consistently performed poorly, with their machinery seemingly not capable to register points at any weekend so far this campaign.

Rather ironically given this shocking statistic, Sauber's VIP guest in the garage for Sunday's race was a YouTube star and streamer who goes by the name of 'IShowSpeed'.

READ MORE: Ricciardo set to be 'FIRED' after Singapore GP as huge claim made on Aussie's future

Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas have struggled in 2024

IShowSpeed attends F1

The 19-year-old has risen to fame in recent years due to his over-dramatic YouTube streaming style, gaining over 30 million subscribers on the platform.

However, the American's success has not come without controversy, with allegations of homophobia and misogyny plaguing his career.

Sky Sports confirmed back in 2022 that they would no longer collaborate with the star due to the emergence of previous misogynistic online comments, while football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic was slammed for participating in a 'homophobic game' with the YouTube star earlier this year.

As a result, the star's presence at the Singapore GP has received mixed reviews from F1 fans.

One user commented: "Sporting organisations need to stop giving this guy a platform," while another added that Sauber: "deserve all the bad things that happen to this team."

One even suggested that Speed was a: "clown with a clown team".

READ MORE: Hamilton snubbed as AMERICAN F1 star named sexiest driver

