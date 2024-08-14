Hamilton snubbed as AMERICAN F1 star named sexiest driver

The sexiest driver in Formula 1 has been named - and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been overlooked, along with a host of other huge names.

Hamilton is statistically the greatest F1 driver of all time, with the most race wins, most pole positions and joint-most drivers' championships in the history of the sport.

However, one F1 accolade has escaped his grasp after research commissioned by boohooman.com sought to establish who the 'hottest' driver on the current grid is, using AI to do so.

According to their research, Hamilton is only the sixth most attractive driver in Formula 1 despite the Mercedes star always making a serious effort in the paddock fashion-wise.

Instead, a surprise star has been named as the 'hottest' in the sport.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most fashion-conscious F1 drivers

Research from Boohooman.com has named the sexiest driver on the F1 grid

Who is the sexiest F1 driver?

The results may surprise some, too, with Williams driver Logan Sargeant coming out on top in the rankings and therefore taking the 'sexiest' F1 driver accolade.

Whilst he may be struggling in the sport on track, Sargeant was rated 9/10 in terms of attractiveness - enough to fend off Alpine's Esteban Ocon in second and Mercedes star George Russell in third.

Logan Sargeant has been named the 'hottest' F1 driver

The likes of Kevin Magnussen, Lando Norris and Valtteri Bottas may not want to pay too much attention to the list that came from the research, though, with those three drivers ranked the least attractive on the F1 grid.

Elsewhere, Red Bull star and three-time world champion Max Verstappen didn't rank highly, either, with the Dutchman receiving a score of 7.3/10 in terms of attractiveness, ranking him 13th.

Fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo just beat out his old Red Bull team-mate, ranking 10th with an attractiveness rating of 7.6/10.

