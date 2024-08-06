Hamilton pictured with music LEGEND in surprise Olympics meet-up
Hamilton pictured with music LEGEND in surprise Olympics meet-up
Lewis Hamilton has been spotted mixing with one of the world's biggest stars at this summer's Olympic Games.
With Formula 1 currently midway through its summer break, the seven-time world champion is enjoying some down time after what has been a chaotic first part of the season.
The Mercedes star shocked the sporting world in February of this year, announcing that he was to make the switch to Ferrari in 2025.
His early season results appeared to justify that decision, scoring just 42 points from his opening seven grands prix.
However, having been agonisingly close to securing a first podium of the campaign in Canada, the Brit has enjoyed a significant upturn in form.
Wins at Silverstone and Spa - in addition to a number of podium finishes - have seen the 39-year-old catapult up the drivers' standings, and reminded everyone why he is widely considered to be one of the best drivers in the sport's history.
Champion cheers on close friend
Ahead of his final chapter with Mercedes, Hamilton has been in Paris to take in some of the Olympic action.
The 105-time race winner is in the French capital in support of his close friend Miles Chamley-Watson, who was competing in the men's fencing event.
The American - a two-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist - failed to get on the podium this time around, but was hailed by Hamilton for his efforts.
Hamilton watched the bronze medal match alongside rapper Snoop Dogg, and the pair were spotted catching up before the event got under way.
American Winter Olympic legend Shaun White was also seated in the box, alongside Snoop Dogg's son Cordelle Broadus and actress Nina Dobrev.
