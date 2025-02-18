Former F1 chief buys NEW team as official statement released

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan is involved in the takeover of a new team away from the track, it has been revealed.

Jordan, who is currently 76 years old, is well known figure to F1 fans new and old, performing punditry duties in recent years and formerly owning Jordan Grand Prix.

Jordan's time as a team owner ended in 2006, however, when he sold Jordan to Midland, sparking a long period of identity changes including Spyker, Force India and Racing Point.

Eventually, Aston Martin branding was applied to the team under the control of billionaire businessman Lawrence Stroll.

Jordan Grand Prix won four races in 250 starts

Jordan has transformed into Aston Martin over the years

Eddie Jordan buys Rugby team

Jordan, who was sadly diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer last year, is known as a shrewd businessman with an enviable network of F1 contacts.

And he has exercised those muscles with ‘The Jordan Associates’ lifting from administration a London Irish side in around £30million of debt.

"The primary goal of the new ownership is to return London Irish Rugby Club to the pinnacle of international professional club rugby, aiming for a swift return to top-flight competition," they said.

"The Jordan Associates team will now turn its attention to negotiating a full and sustainable return for London Irish to competitive rugby, hand-in-hand with London Irish's supporter base.”

Jordan's iconic 1994 livery with Eddie Irvine at the wheel

Senior partner Kyle Jordan – Eddie’s youngest son – added: “We are incredibly excited about this opportunity to steer London Irish towards new heights.

"Our investors bring not just financial backing but a profound passion for rugby and a commitment to the community, and in particular want to reach out to the global Irish diaspora to build the exile brand."

London Irish have not competed since the 2022/23 Premiership season.

