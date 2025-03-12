close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 2025 Driver Contracts: Every star's current deal including Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

F1 2025 Driver Contracts: Every star's current deal including Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

F1 2025 Driver Contracts: Every star's current deal including Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

F1 2025 Driver Contracts: Every star's current deal including Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

The 2025 Formula 1 season is now just days away, with all the action set to kick off at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.

The new season promises to be one of the most exciting in recent seasons, with a number of stars potentially set to battle it out for the world drivers' championship.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren release HUGE official driver statement as team confirm EXIT ahead of Australian Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 chief Christian Horner speaks out on alleged leaked messages after 2024 controversy

Will Red Bull star Max Verstappen make it five in a row, for example, or has McLaren's Lando Norris learned enough from his title defeat last year to bounce back and grab it with both hands this time around?

Of course, we cannot forget about Ferrari. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has joined the team over the winter, and alongside Charles Leclerc, the team have a formidable driver lineup, with either star more than capable of challenging for the title given that the Scuderia provide them with a competitive car.

Let's not forget about Mercedes, either. After a decent test in Bahrain, it finally looks as if the Silver Arrows might have fully grasped the current regulations, and therefore, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli could find themselves in contention for plenty of race wins.

Of course, a key component of any F1 season is 'silly season', with rumors no doubt set to flood the paddock throughout the year about driver moves and transfers, just like in 2024.

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo F1 COMEBACK scrutinised after huge Cadillac announcement

Who is out of contract in 2026?

Despite a huge number of driver transfers last season, though, lots of stars are also out of contract ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Below, we've looked at all of the drivers' current deals that are known the public so you can see who might soon be on the move.

Driver Team Contract Length
Lando NorrisMcLaren2027
Oscar PiastriMcLaren2028
Charles LeclercFerrariMulti-year
Lewis HamiltonFerrari2026
Max VerstappenRed Bull2028
Liam LawsonRed Bull2025
George RussellMercedes2025
Kimi AntonelliMercedes2025
Fernando AlonsoAston Martin2026
Lance StrollAston Martin2026
Pierre GaslyAlpine2026
Jack DoohanAlpine2025
Esteban OconHaas2026
Oliver BearmanAlpine2026
Yuki TsunodaRacing Bulls2025
Isack HadjarRacing Bulls2025
Carlos SainzWilliams2026
Alex AlbonWilliams2026
Nico HulkenbergSauber2026
Gabriel BortoletoSauber2026

READ MORE: F1 2025 Fantasy: Best team names and how much drivers like Hamilton and Verstappen cost

Related

Former F1 chief buys NEW team as official statement released
F1 News

Former F1 chief buys NEW team as official statement released

  • February 18, 2025 04:00
Popular F1 figure reveals brave cancer update
F1 News

Popular F1 figure reveals brave cancer update

  • February 7, 2025 16:00

Latest News

F1 2025

F1 2025 Driver Contracts: Every star's current deal including Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

  • 14 minutes ago
F1 2025 Fantasy

F1 2025 Fantasy: Best team names and how much drivers like Hamilton and Verstappen cost

  • 59 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Fans call for NASCAR legend to lose TV job

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Guenther Steiner drops BRUTAL verdict on Cadillac driver plans

  • Today 15:00
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR legend pinpoints 'CATASTROPHIC' Kyle Larson weakness

  • Today 14:30
F1 Today

F1 News Today: McLaren release HUGE official driver statement as team confirm EXIT ahead of Australian Grand Prix

  • Today 13:15
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x