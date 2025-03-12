F1 2025 Driver Contracts: Every star's current deal including Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari
The 2025 Formula 1 season is now just days away, with all the action set to kick off at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.
The new season promises to be one of the most exciting in recent seasons, with a number of stars potentially set to battle it out for the world drivers' championship.
Will Red Bull star Max Verstappen make it five in a row, for example, or has McLaren's Lando Norris learned enough from his title defeat last year to bounce back and grab it with both hands this time around?
Of course, we cannot forget about Ferrari. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has joined the team over the winter, and alongside Charles Leclerc, the team have a formidable driver lineup, with either star more than capable of challenging for the title given that the Scuderia provide them with a competitive car.
Let's not forget about Mercedes, either. After a decent test in Bahrain, it finally looks as if the Silver Arrows might have fully grasped the current regulations, and therefore, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli could find themselves in contention for plenty of race wins.
Of course, a key component of any F1 season is 'silly season', with rumors no doubt set to flood the paddock throughout the year about driver moves and transfers, just like in 2024.
Who is out of contract in 2026?
Despite a huge number of driver transfers last season, though, lots of stars are also out of contract ahead of the 2026 campaign.
Below, we've looked at all of the drivers' current deals that are known the public so you can see who might soon be on the move.
|Driver
|Team
|Contract Length
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|2027
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|2028
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Multi-year
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|2026
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2028
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|2025
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|2025
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|2025
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|2026
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|2026
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|2026
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|2025
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|2026
|Oliver Bearman
|Alpine
|2026
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|2025
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|2025
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|2026
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2026
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|2026
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|2026
