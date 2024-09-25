Pop music ICON offers surprise verdict on Ricciardo F1 firing
Australian pop music icon Kylie Minogue has offered a surprise take on Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 future.
Rumors suggest that Liam Lawson is set to replace the Aussie at RB ahead of the United States Grand Prix, with Christian Horner and company set to decide on his future in the aftermath of last weekend's race in Singapore.
Ricciardo's race in Singapore did not exactly do his career any favors. The Aussie suffered a miserable qualifying on Saturday and finished 18th in Sunday's race.
On one positive note, he did set the fastest lap, doing his old mate Max Verstappen a favor in the drivers' championship.
Is Daniel Ricciardo leaving F1?
Verstappen expressed his thanks for the aid from Ricciardo, opening up on their friendship and labeling him as a ‘great guy’.
Ricciardo will not only be missed by Verstappen but across the paddock and from fans alike, with the Aussie becoming one of the most popular faces in F1.
He was also wished well by his fellow compatriot and pop star Kyle Minogue who attended the Singapore GP to wave the chequered flag at the end of the race.
Kylie, though, also found time to give her take on the matter in a surprising turn of events. When asked what she thought about Ricciardo’s exit by Sky Sports’ Craig Slater, she replied with affection.
"You know my love for Danny is ever pure and strong,” she said.
“But I guess that’s F1 let’s see what happens, I’m just happy to be here and enjoy the drama.”
