Las Vegas Grand Prix reveals HUGE live concert announcement

Formula 1 have issued a huge announcement regarding the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix with the race's CEO making an 'extraordinary' claim.

F1 is set to return to the iconic US city in November for round 22 of the 2024 season following last year's inaugural event around the street track.

Like many races last year, the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix was won by Max Verstappen, with the Red Bull star donning an Elvis-inspired race suit as he continued his dominance of the sport.

This time around, the three-time world champion is likely to face much more competition, with the likes of McLaren and Mercedes now able to compete with Red Bull for race victories.

Las Vegas looked incredible as it hosted Formula 1

Max Verstappen won the 2023 edition of the Las Vegas GP

F1 make huge Las Vegas Grand Prix announcement

Of course, the grand prix in Vegas was as much about the event off the track as it was on it, with the race even having its own opening ceremony.

That ceremony consisted of performances from a wide range of music stars, such as Kylie Minogue and Will.i.am, before revealing all 20 F1 drivers to the adoring crowd in not-so-subtle fashion.

Now, Formula 1 have announced which music stars will be featuring at the 2024 event set to take place over the weekend of the 21st-2rd of November.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez on track in Las Vegas

As per the sport's official website, Ludacris, Alesso and OneRepublic will headline the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Stage over the course of the weekend, with other acts such as Chromeo, The Beaches and Kaleena Zanders also confirmed.

Speaking in the announcement, CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Renee Wilm revealed he wanted to bring an all-star lineup to the 'entertainment capital of the world' and promised an extraordinary set of acts would perform.

“Las Vegas is the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, so we knew we needed to bring an all-star line-up for this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix,” he explained.

“Fans can expect an extraordinary set of live acts, with performances from major names in entertainment to electrifying sets by beloved DJs and many more.”

