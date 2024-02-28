Horner Red Bull investigation official VERDICT announced

Christian Horner has been cleared of any wrongdoing after being subject of an internal investigation with regards to 'inappropriate behaviour' towards a female colleague, Red Bull have confirmed.

Horner had been the subject of an internal investigation by his team following accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' that were first reported by Dutch media.

The Brit stayed on as team principal throughout the course of the investigation, and was present during pre-season testing last week, where he provided an update on the proceedings.

Now, it has been announced that Red Bull's investigation is complete and the complainant's grievances have now been dismissed.

In an official statement, a Red Bull spokesperson said: "The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.

"The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."

Helmut Marko and Christian Horner have worked together since 2005

What does Horner verdict mean for Red Bull?

The 50-year-old's investigation was initially expected to last into the upcoming season, although Sky Sports' Craig Slater suggested that it would likely be earlier than that, and revealed a meeting between Max Verstappen, Horner and Helmut Marko in Bahrain.

Red Bull advisor Marko recently urged for 'control' within his team, suggesting that the 'turbulence' was not affecting the team's preparations for the new season.

There had also been rumours of a falling out between Horner and key members of the Red Bull team, including Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen.

In this sense, Red Bull's verdict on Horner may serve to ease these allegedly strained relationships, though only time will tell if the team can fully mend the rifts and restore a harmonious working dynamic.

