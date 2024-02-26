Ford boss sends SCATHING letter to Red Bull over Horner investigation

Ford CEO Jim Farley has sent a letter to Red Bull to demand a speedy resolution - and more information - on the internal investigation of alleged misconduct by team principal Christian Horner.

It has been nearly three weeks since the news first broke, and while Red Bull have been looking into the matter, Horner has continued to fulfil his duties as team boss.

Sky Sports’ Craig Slater reported that a decision could be made this week, just days before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Red Bull started the 2024 season impressively at pre-season testing, with the RB20 appearing to be the class of the field once again.

Adrian Newey continues to work wonders and his innovative approach has helped the team to retain their significant advantage over the rest of the pack.

Christian Horner attended pre-season testing at Bahrain

Red Bull's RB20 raced out of the blocks at testing

Farley wants a resolution

But off the track, rumblings over Horner’s future and the investigation are only getting louder.

Ford CEO – Jim Farley, addressed the team in a letter on Friday, stating that his companies’ values were ‘non-negotiable’.

“As we have indicated previously, without satisfactory response, Ford’s values are non-negotiable,” Farley wrote in a letter, seen by the Associated Press.

“It is imperative that our racing partners share and demonstrate a genuine commitment to those same values. My team and I are available at any time to discuss this matter.

“We remain insistent on, and hopeful, for a resolution we can all stand behind.”

He added that he was growing “increasingly frustrated, however, by the lack of resolution or clear indication from you about when you anticipate a fair and just resolution of this matter.

“We are likewise frustrated by the lack of full transparency surrounding this matter with us, your corporate partners, and look forward to receiving a complete account of all findings.”

