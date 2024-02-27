Horner and Red Bull investigation given SCATHING verdict by F1 legend

Former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan has spoken of Red Bull's 'loss of image' following the investigation into team principal Christian Horner.

Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation, having been accused of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', allegations which the Brit 'completely' denies.

The 50-year-old is staying in his position as team boss while the proceedings are ongoing, and has been present at both Red Bull's 2024 car launch, and pre-season testing, where he was able to provide an update on the process.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Horner allegations lost Red Bull 'MONTHS' of development claims Villeneuve

Allegations about Horner's conduct were first revealed by Dutch publication De Telegraaf, and since then the Red Bull team principal has vowed to clear his name.

Christian Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull

Eddie Jordan isn't impressed with how the Christian Horner situation has been handled by Red Bull

Jordan: Horner investigation absurd

Now, Jordan has been speaking about the damage that the internal investigation may have caused the team in general.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said during testing that the allegations made were 'extremely serious', and both he and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff reiterated their teams' stances on equality and inclusion.

READ MORE: Ford boss sends SCATHING letter to Red Bull over Horner investigation

Jordan knows what it takes to manage a successful team, and he has had some pretty strong words about the way in which the allegations have been handled.

“I have experienced many wrong decisions," he told F1-Insider.com.

"But the Red Bull situation is the most absurd thing I've ever seen. Of course, there is initially the presumption of innocence for Horner. But does anyone seriously believe that the employee made up her mind about the allegations?

"If Horner is innocent, is she guilty? Red Bull's loss of image is already huge. Someone has to pull the ripcord now.”

READ MORE: Horner and Red Bull investigation 'RESOLUTION' date given by Sky F1 pundit

Related