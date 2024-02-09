Horner makes VOW as F1 crunch decision looms

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has vowed to 'come through this', according to one of his wife's friends.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the source revealed that Horner has suggested that he is confident he can clear his name, despite a turbulent week.

The Brit is being investigated for alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', as reported by De Telegraaf, with a hearing expected to have taken place today about whether the Red Bull man should continue in his position with the team.

READ MORE: Horner Red Bull hearing date set over 'inappropriate behaviour'

While it is unclear as of yet as to the result of that hearing, plenty of noise has been coming out lately about the nature of some of Horner's relationships with key personnel in and around the team, including Jos Verstappen.

Christian Horner has had a difficult few days

Christian Horner has won 13 championships with the Red Bull team

Horner's defiant response to allegations

Now, with just under three weeks to go until the start of the new season, one of Geri Horner's (AKA Ginger Spice) friends has been speaking to the Mail about Horner's situation.

Horner himself 'completely denies' any wrongdoing, and is vowing to prove so to his team.

"Christian is speaking privately and says that he will clear his name and come through this," the source close to Horner told the Daily Mail.

READ MORE: How F1 fans fell in love with the sport again