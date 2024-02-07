Christian Horner's personal relationship with Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen has reportedly taken a hit.

Allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' have recently been levelled at Red Bull team principal Horner, who 'completely denies' the claims that were first reported by Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.

The Brit has been in charge of the Milton Keynes-based outfit since their inception into Formula 1 back in 2005 and has won seven drivers' championships and six constructors' titles with the team in that time.

In 2023, Horner himself suggested that the team's dominant RB19 car was the 'most successful car in F1 history', as star driver Max Verstappen broke multiple records on his way to a third consecutive title.

Verstappen shares a close relationship with his father Jos, who also raced in F1 for eight seasons between 1994-2003, claiming two podiums.

Jos Verstappen is part of Max Verstappen's close circle of loyal friends and family

Christian Horner has had a difficult few days

Max Verstappen is now a three-time world champion in F1

Horner's deteriorating Verstappen relationship

Now, it's being reported that Horner's relationship with the Verstappen family was 'badly damaged', even before these allegations against the 50-year-old were made public.

Dutch publication Motorsport Total.com have said that three-time world champion Verstappen is very loyal to his close circle of friends and family, and that Horner may no longer be a part of that.

They have inferred that the Brit has not seen eye-to-eye with Verstappen senior for some time, and even alleged that it is 'probably no coincidence' that the 'inappropriate behaviour' allegations were first reported by Dutch media.

