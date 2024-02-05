Red Bull duo Sergio Perez and Christian Horner enjoyed a sit-down meal ahead of the start of the new Formula 1 season - just days before the bombshell allegations against the team principal surfaced.

Horner was hit by allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' on Monday, an accusation the Red Bull chief has strongly denied.

Red Bull confirmed to GPFans that they have launched an investigation into the allegations that have rocked the build up to the season for the Milton Keynes outfit.

For Perez, the storm is just yet another distraction to what will be a huge year for the Mexican.

Entering his fourth year with the team, Perez has just one year left on his current deal and will be fighting for a place at Red Bull beyond 2024.

Having struggled alongside Max Verstappen, the Mexican has a lot to prove before Red Bull decide that he is the man they want to continue with.

Former driver Alex Albon could be an option for 2025, as could ex-junior driver Carlos Sainz, who has been left without a seat after Lewis Hamilton signed a deal with Ferrari.

Sergio Perez struggled to keep pace with Red Bull wonderkid Max Verstappen in 2023

Christian Horner has lead Red Bull to 13 championships in his time with the team

Red Bull enjoyed a historic season in 2023, eclipsing many F1 records

Red Bull's tea for two

In a post which received over half a million likes on Instagram, Perez was linked arm in arm with Horner as they likely planned out potential opportunities for the season and talks over the future of the 34-year-old.

Alongside a picture of the duo sharing a warm embrace on Perez's Instagram, the caption reads: "Thanks for dinner, boss!"

The new Red Bull challenger – the RB20, is set to be released on February 15, just six days before the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Even given the Horner allegations, it’s expected that normal service will resume at the first race in Sakhir with Red Bull domination, however, it would be difficult to count both Ferrari and McLaren out of contention to challenge Verstappen and Perez.

