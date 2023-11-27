Under-pressure Perez sets BOLD target for 2024

Shay Rogers

Sergio Perez has admitted that he must improve his pace if he is to challenge for the championship next season alongside Max Verstappen.

The Mexican’s 2023 campaign has suffered the hands of poor qualifying performances, as well as a lack of progress during grands prix.

Perez showed impressive pace to fight through the field and claim second place in Abu Dhabi, before a penalty saw him demoted to fourth place.

He looks set to line up next to Max Verstappen next year, but it’s unlikely that Red Bull will have quite the same advantage over the rest of the field in 2024 – although they're expected to have the best car once again.

Sergio Perez knows he must improve in 2024

Sergio Perez has a tough job lining up against one of the best drivers in Formula 1 history

Perez: I was not totally at one

“One more better! I think we need better pace, better consistency,” he told Sky Sports F1. “I think we went through a bit of a rollercoaster this year. Next year we have a new opportunity.

“To be honest, I felt like I was not totally at one with the car. I hope that next year will be a lot better, a lot stronger. We came back towards the end of the year.

“I think the last few race shave been a lot stronger for us. He’s [Max] has done the best season in the history, he’s been outstanding.”

Perez now has three months to sit down and reflect on the season, as he attempts to find a way to set himself up to beat the formidable Verstappen and the resurgent Lewis Hamilton in 2024.

Unless he has a stellar year, it’s unlikely that he will be around in 2025, with a few junior drivers waiting in the wings for a chance at the top.

