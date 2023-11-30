Verstappen caught red-handed in failed Red Bull sabotage

Edward Hardy

Thursday 30 November 2023 09:12

In the build-up to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc continued their jovial 'sticker war', with even Lando Norris joining in on the team-based sabotage.

Throughout the season, Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren have engaged in a playful yet competitive 'sticker war', placing team stickers on each other's equipment and even the drivers themselves.

This light-hearted battle was once again spotted in Abu Dhabi - before three-time world champion Verstappen was rumbled by his suspecting rivals.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc engage in battle both on and off the F1 track

Charles Leclerc was not fooled by Max Verstappen's effort to place a Red Bull sticker on his back

Leclerc catches Verstappen

Verstappen adorned Leclerc's overalls with Red Bull stickers, but the Ferrari driver then retaliated in kind.

Not finished there, though, the camaraderie continued during the parade, as drivers were left in stitches as Verstappen cleverly managed to affix a sticker onto the back of Lando Norris.

The banter didn't last long, however, as drivers' attentions soon turned to racing - with Ferrari engaging in an intense battle to secure P2 in the constructors' championship over Mercedes.

Almost got away with it, Max 😉pic.twitter.com/FP2j03Ijbs — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) November 26, 2023

Eventually, Mercedes won that battle despite Leclerc's crafty attempt to give Sergio Perez an advantage over George Russell - which would have seen the Italians take the runners-up spot.

The 2023 season might be over, but 'stickergate' is almost certain to continue in 2024.

