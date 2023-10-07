Verstappen wins THIRD consecutive world title after Perez disaster

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 7 October 2023 19:56 - Updated: 20:14

Max Verstappen clinched his third consecutive drivers world championship in the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint.

The Dutchman knew that he only required a sixth-placed finish or better to secure an inevitable 2023 title.

The Red Bull driver has won 13 of the 16 Grand Prix so far this season and two of the four Sprint races.

His team-mate Sergio Perez, who was the only driver who could catch Verstappen in the drivers championship standings, crashed out of the Sprint on lap 12, handing the title to Verstappen regardless of where he finished.

Verstappen takes deserved crown

It caps off what has been an astonishingly dominant season for Verstappen, with six races still left of this season.

He has finished inside the top two all but once this year, amassing almost double the points of his closest challenger Perez.

Over team radio after finishing the race second behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri, Verstappen hailed his team and thanked them for an 'incredible year'.

For the first time in F1 history, a driver was crowned champion in a sprint race.

Verstappen is also the first driver to win the title on a Saturday since Nelson Piquet in 1983.

