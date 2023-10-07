F1 Sprint Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2023 times as Perez DNF seals Verstappen world championship
Max Verstappen sealed his third Formula 1 world championship in as many years during the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race, after the Dutchman came home in second.
McLaren star Oscar Piastri claimed victory in the shortened format of Sunday's feature race, as the 22-year-old roared back to life after a fast start from Mercedes' George Russell on the soft tyre.
Yet Verstappen, who initially only needed to finish inside the top six to seal his third successive title, was handed the drivers' championship after Sergio Perez crashed out of the sprint race following a collision with Nico Hulkenberg.
Lando Norris claimed the final spot in the top three, with the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton rounding off the top five.
Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race 2023 results
The final sprint classification from the Losail International Circuit is as follows:
1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] +1.871s
3. Lando Norris [McLaren] +8.497s
4. George Russell [Mercedes] +11.036s
5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] +17.314s
6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] +18.806s
7. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] +19.860s
8. Alex Albon [Williams] +19.864s
9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] +21.180s
10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] +21.742s
11. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] +22.208s
12. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] +22.863s
13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] +24.523s
14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] +24.970s
15. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] +26.868s
16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]: DNF
17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: DNF
18. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: DNF
19.Logan Sargeant [Williams]: DNF
20. Liam Lawson [AlphaTauri] : DNF
