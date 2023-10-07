F1 Sprint Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2023 times as Perez DNF seals Verstappen world championship

Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 7 October 2023 20:11 - Updated: 20:16

Max Verstappen sealed his third Formula 1 world championship in as many years during the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race, after the Dutchman came home in second.

McLaren star Oscar Piastri claimed victory in the shortened format of Sunday's feature race, as the 22-year-old roared back to life after a fast start from Mercedes' George Russell on the soft tyre.

Yet Verstappen, who initially only needed to finish inside the top six to seal his third successive title, was handed the drivers' championship after Sergio Perez crashed out of the sprint race following a collision with Nico Hulkenberg.

Lando Norris claimed the final spot in the top three, with the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton rounding off the top five.

Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race 2023 results

The final sprint classification from the Losail International Circuit is as follows:

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] +1.871s

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] +8.497s

4. George Russell [Mercedes] +11.036s

5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] +17.314s

6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] +18.806s

7. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] +19.860s

8. Alex Albon [Williams] +19.864s

9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] +21.180s

10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] +21.742s

11. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] +22.208s

12. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] +22.863s

13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] +24.523s

14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] +24.970s

15. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] +26.868s

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]: DNF

17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: DNF

18. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: DNF

19.Logan Sargeant [Williams]: DNF

20. Liam Lawson [AlphaTauri] : DNF

