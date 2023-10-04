F1 Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast

Matthew Hobkinson

Formula 1 is back as the drivers and teams head to the Losail International Circuit for the Qatar Grand Prix – with Max Verstappen looking to secure his third successive world championship title.

A sprint weekend format returns in Qatar as F1 takes to the track for the first time since 2021, after a brief hiatus owing to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qualifying for Sunday's race will take place on Friday, with the sprint shoot-out and subsequent sprint race taking place on the Saturday.

And although the weather might not hold a substantial threat of rain over the course of the weekend, the blisteringly hot temperatures will throw up their own challenges.

Just how might the weather affect the drivers? Ahead of the weekend getting underway, here is the forecast...

Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday

Temperatures are expected to reach a sweltering 39 degrees Celsius earlier in the day, with FP1 set to take place in 36 degree heat.

The wind could also play a vital factor, as gusts of up to 36mph are expected during the session.

Both the wind and the heat will subside a little for qualifying, with the grid being set for Sunday's race in temperatures around 32 degrees.

Saturday

The wind will abate somewhat for Saturday's sprint shoot-out, yet temperatures are still forecast to be around 37 degrees.

In a similar theme to Friday, things will cool a fraction as the day progresses, with the sprint race predicted to have air temperatures of 32 degrees, with wind gusts of 21mph.

Sunday

Sunday's main event arguably has the most settled conditions. Wind gusts are not due to reach more than 15mph and temperatures should peak around the 33 degree Celsius mark.

Although rain is not set to throw a spanner in the works for the teams this weekend, extreme track temperatures could see tyre strategy play a vital part as drivers look to manage degradation as best as they possibly can.

