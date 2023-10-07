close global

LAP ONE REPORT: F1 Qatar Sprint Race CHAOS requires safety car

F1 News

World championship leader Max Verstappen and McLaren star Lando Norris have suffered a dreadful start on the opening lap of the Qatar Sprint race, dropping down the order after a chaotic opening lap.

Pole-sitter Oscar Piastri got away well while his team-mate Norris went from second to sixth in a matter of moments before Liam Lawson brought out a safety car when the Kiwi driver beached his AlphaTauri after Turn one.

The Ferraris took advantage of Verstappen and Norris' slow starts with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc picking up third and fourth on the opening lap.

Mercedes driver George Russell with the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc on his tail

