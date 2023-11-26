Official 2023 F1 Drivers’ and Constructors' Championship Final Standings

Cal Gaunt

Sunday 26 November 2023 19:19 - Updated: 19:19

After Red Bull confirmed a historic one-two result in the world championship drivers' standings at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Mercedes battled in Abu Dhabi to take the runners-up spot in the contructors' championship.

It was a ferocious tactical battle at Yas Marina with P2 swaying between Mercedes and Ferrari throughout.

Despite Charles Leclerc's genius tactic of allowing Sergio Perez to take P2 and extend his lead over Russell - having incurred a five-second penalty - was not enough to keep the British driver off the podium, which sealed the Silver Arrows P2 position in the constructors' championship.

As for the drivers, with the top three of Max Verstappen, Perez and Lewis Hamilton already locked in prior to Abu Dhabi, the battle for fourth was competed by Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris.

And it was the Aston Martin man who managed to take fourth spot after finishing P7 - as Sainz could not finish in the points on what was a disappointing weekend for Alonso's fellow Spaniard.

Let's look at how the final race of the season impacted the final championship standings.

Fernando Alonso was able to leapfrog Carlos Sainz into fourth at the Abu Dhabi GP

Final F1 drivers' standings

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 575 points

2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 285

3. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 234

4. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 206

5. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 200

6. Lando Norris | McLaren | 205

7. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 200

8. George Russell | Mercedes | 175

9. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 97

10. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 74

11. Pierre Gasly | Aston Martin | 62

12. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 58

13. Alex Albon | Williams | 27

14. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 17

15. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 10

16. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 9

17. Daniel Ricciardo | AlphaTauri | 6

18. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 6

19. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 3

20. Liam Lawson | AlphaTauri | 2

21. Logan Sargeant | Williams | 1

22. Nyck De Vries | AlphaTauri | 0

George Russell helped Mercedes take runners-up in the constructors' standings

Final F1 Constructors' Standings

1. Red Bull | 860

2. Mercedes | 409

3. Ferrari | 406

4. McLaren | 302

5. Aston Martin | 280

6. Alpine | 120

7. Williams | 28

8. AlphaTauri | 25

9. Alfa Romeo | 16

10. Haas | 12

