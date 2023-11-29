Verstappen's F1 break includes one major omission

Sam Cook

Wednesday 29 November 2023 19:37

Max Verstappen's father has said that the three-time world champion will 'eat and drink anything he wants' during the winter break, suggesting that Formula 1 will not be anywhere near the top of his mind.

With just over three months until the start of the 2024 campaign, due to the ever-increasing length of each F1 season, Verstappen hasn't been shy to suggest that he will take a well-deserved break away from the pressures of the sport, after a record-breaking season.

The Dutchman claimed his 19th win of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, storming to victory over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by over 17 seconds.

It rounded off an incredible year for Red Bull, in which they have claimed victory in 21 of the 22 races on the calendar, in a phenomenal display of both reliability and domination over their rivals.

Max Verstappen claimed victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, his 19th of the season

Earlier in 2023, Verstappen claimed 10 consecutive victories, a Formula 1 record

Max Verstappen celebrated his third consecutive world championship title in Qatar

Verstappen's winter plans

Now, Jos Verstappen, who himself was an F1 driver for several years, has explained his son's excitement at having a few months off this winter.

"For him, the highlight of winter is that you can eat and drink anything he wants," he told Sky Germany.

"He can step away from Formula 1 and that's important to recharge the battery, but that's really it.

"He just wants to be quiet, not talk about Formula 1 at all and he'll start training again in mid-January and then he has to be ready again."

