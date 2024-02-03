Horner picks out key 'turning point' for Verstappen and Perez

Christian Horner believes that the Miami Grand Prix was the turning point in Sergio Perez’s futile championship resistance against Max Verstappen in 2023.

The Mexican tailed away as the year progressed, despite winning two of the opening four races for Red Bull.

Despite question marks over the security of his seat for 2024, Red Bull boss Christian Horner offered support and encouragement in reiterating his commitment to Perez at the end of last season.

With a tighter fight expected this year, Perez will be required to fire on all cylinders if Red Bull are to secure their third consecutive constructors’ world championship.

Sergio Perez struggled after the Miami Grand Prix in 2023

Red Bull celebrate their title successes at the 2023 FIA prize giving

Sergio Perez showed signs of improvement towards the end of the 2023 season

Miami the key turning point

While discussing his driver’s performances, Red Bull’s long-standing team principal shared his thoughts on when Perez started to struggle.

“Miami, for me, it was a big turning point,” Horner told Speedcafe. “For Checo, psychologically that was a massive blow for him that weekend.

“So, when you look back at the different races, he [Verstappen] was remarkable.”

While hunting a Red Bull record-matching fourth consecutive drivers’ championship in 2024, beating Max Verstappen may prove to be an insurmountable task for Sergio Perez.

In the last year of his Red Bull contract, he will be keen to prove to Red Bull that he can back the Dutchman and the team up as the chasing pack closes in on them.

