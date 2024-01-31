Sergio Perez can learn from a troubled past two seasons with the Red Bull team former F1 star Johnny Herbert has revealed.

Perez ended 2023 with his best season to date after finishing runner-up in the championship behind team-mate Max Verstappen and is now about to enter his fourth season with Red Bull.

But with just two wins in 22, and the Dutchman taking 19, Perez has been criticised for not getting the most out of the car, having had a similar campaign in 2022 when he finished third overall.

The Mexican is now under huge pressure heading into the 2024 season, which is the final year of his Red Bull contract.

Red Bull took 21 wins in the 2023 F1 season but Sergio Perez collected only two of them

Former F1 star Johnny Herbert has passed on valuable advice to Sergio Perez

Perez has one job to focus on

Now three-time grand prix winner Herbert has told Perez that he must block out all the negativity and focus solely on performances after drawing on a similar experience when he was team-mates with Michael Schumacher at Benetton in the mid-1990s.

"In all my negotiations with Benetton, Flavio Briatore told me that Michael Schumacher and I were a team, that we worked together and everyone had access to the same information," Herbert said in quotes via MegaDice.

"It never worked that way because there tends to be favouritism towards the guy that does deliver.

"When that is there, you feel it and when you feel it that is a hard thing to be able to bat away. As much as Sergio says he ignores it, it does affect you.

"Sergio has got to put himself into a cocoon and deliver every single time with the battering that comes from the media and from within the team on occasion."

