Horner makes 'hard work' admission about Perez mentality

Anna Malyon

Sunday 10 December 2023 19:57

Christian Horner has acknowledged that Sergio Perez needs to work hard to compete in the 2024 Formula 1 season, but acknowledged that being Max Verstappen's team-mate is a 'tough gig'.

Perez's future stirred speculation in the 2023 paddock, raising doubts about a potential replacement. However, with the driver line-up already confirmed, Red Bull expressed support for Perez.

Despite Perez securing second place in the drivers' championship, achieving Red Bull's first-ever 1-2 finish in the standings, he still trailed 290 points behind his teammate Verstappen.

Red Bull team principal Horner acknowledged that despite the results, Perez still needs to keep pushing.

Sergio Perez suffered an unfortunate 2023 season but finished 2nd in the drivers' standings

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen

“We all know what Checo [Perez] is capable of,” Horner said to PlanetF1.com. “I think he just needs to work hard to achieve consistency.

“Time and time again, he’s bounced back when he’s been under pressure, a bit under criticism from the media. He’s done his talking on the track, and he’s done it again, at the tail end of this year with some very strong drives.”

Horner also conceded the challenges Perez faces being team-mates with the dominant Verstappen.

“But, you know, it’s a tough gig being Max’s team-mate,” Horner added. “We’ve just got to work harder. Because we need him firing on all cylinders at 24 races next year because the competition will move closer.

“So we need both drivers as tightly bunched as we can in order to ensure that we do our utmost to defend both titles.”

Team-mate dynamic

Horner also reflected on his previous Red Bull line-ups, drawing parallels to the pairing of Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber.

Vettel secured four consecutive drivers’ championship trophies from 2010 to 2013, with Webber as his teammate throughout. This mirrors Verstappen's achievement of three consecutive drivers’ championships with Perez by his side.

Former Red Bull team-mates Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber

“I very much enjoyed Sebastian’s winning years,” Horner added. “I mean, Mark got a bit grumpy on occasions. But what Sebastian achieved was outstanding.

“I think that Max, in the same way, has been totally dominant. What he’s achieved has been exemplary.”

As Verstappen eyes a potential fourth consecutive championship in 2024, Horner's call for Perez to step up suggests a potential closer competition next season.

