Verstappen shares sad realisation after historic season

Shay Rogers

Saturday 9 December 2023 20:57

Max Verstappen has shared his disappointment after having to wave goodbye to the all-conquering RB19.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix signalled the Dutchman’s last few laps in the car, as Red Bull now turn their attention to next season’s car.

We have seen other drivers like Kimi Raikkonen and Charles Leclerc get to keep recent Formula 1 chassis for their own collections, and it’s possible that Verstappen would like to do the same.

Max Verstappen signed off from the 2023 season in style by taking a seventh consecutive victory

Max Verstappen receives the world championship trophy for a third time

READ MORE: Verstappen beats Hamilton yet again in 2023

Verstappen: It did hit me a little more

“I think it did hit me a little bit more once I was standing on the podium in Abu Dhabi, you realise the season is over, you don’t get to drive this car anymore, unfortunately,” he said at the FIA’s yearly prize gala.

“It’s been incredible. It’s been great fun as well to work with everyone. We all want to win, we want to do the best we can, but when you’re travelling around so much all over the world you want to also do it with a great group of people, and we definitely have that at Red Bull.”

Verstappen won’t have to wait long before he gets his next taste of Red Bull machinery, with the RB20 set to hit the track for testing in just over two months.

While it’s unlikely that it will be able to match the feats of the car he has just waved goodbye to, he remains the clear favourite to take the 2024 world championship crown.

READ MORE: Horner fears F1 2024 regulations could END Red Bull dominance