F1 legend claims Verstappen is no faster than Alonso

Sam Cook

Friday 8 December 2023 20:12

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi has revealed his admiration for Fernando Alonso, who he believes to be just as quick as Max Verstappen.

The now 42-year-old Alonso enjoyed what he described as his 'best season ever' in 2023, rejuvenated by his new Aston Martin team claiming eight podiums and finishing fourth in the drivers' championship.

Max Verstappen, on the other hand, broke a hatful of records on his way to 19 victories and a third consecutive world championship title.

Alonso hasn't won a drivers' title since 2006 and, other than a couple of close battles with Sebastian Vettel while at Ferrari, has rarely had a car that has been capable of propelling him to a third title.

However, he is still regarded as one of the most skilled drivers on the grid and still harbours hopes of claiming a 33rd career race victory one day.

Fernando Alonso has been mixing with the very best once again since moving to Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso has not won a world championship title since 2006

Max Verstappen cruised to his third consecutive drivers' championship in 2023

Alonso's hunt for third title

Now, Fittipaldi has argued that if Alonso were alongside Verstappen in a Red Bull, he would provide a real challenge to the dominant Dutchman, perhaps playing down the Red Bull man's astonishing 2023 achievements.

“He is experiencing a top stage of his career, with a very good team and a very good car," he told Mundo Deportivo about Verstappen.

"He is performing like he did when Hamilton dominated with the Mercedes for a few years. He is taking advantage of it. He as a driver, the team and the car form a very competitive combination and are at their best.

“He is very fast, but surely, if you put Alonso in a Red Bull, he will be fast just the same.”

