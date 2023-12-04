Verstappen reveals sensational Alonso team-mate talks

Tyler Rowlinson

Monday 4 December 2023 09:12

Max Verstappen has said that he would like to team up with Fernando Alonso to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the future.

The Dutchman entertained the idea of competing in the historic endurance race while speaking at the annual Honda Racing Thanks Day at the Twin Ring Motegi in Japan.

Verstappen expressed a keen interest in the event and revealed that he has already had discussions with fellow F1 world champion Alonso about teaming up to take part in a future race.

Max Verstappen has revealed discussions with Fernando Alonso over the 24 Hours of LeMans

Verstappen to team up with Alonso?

The three-time champion said: “I’ve been speaking to Fernando about it. He’s said he would only want to do it again with me.

“So I said it would be really cool. The only thing is that for LeMans, it is the weight of the driver.

“I’m quite a heavy driver, so I’d need to find light team-mates to compensate. Fernando is quite light, so it would be quite good.

“I just need to find another one, so I need to have a look.”

Verstappen was also asked by fans whether he was interested in taking part in any other racing series outside of F1. While he did confirm that a move to IndyCar is not in his plans anytime soon, he did express an interest in MotoGP, Super GT and Super Formula.

The Dutchman has said he may consider other racing series outside of F1

Fernando Alonso has won the event twice in 2018 and 2019

If the 26-year-old was to compete, he would join the list of two other current F1 drivers that have taken part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The first was Nico Hulkenberg, who won in 2015 with Porsche in the LMP1 class.

The second is his desired team-mate, Alonso. The Spaniard has had great success in the event in the past, winning back-to-back races in 2018 and 2019, both with Toyota in the LMP1 class, alongside former F1 drivers Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima.

