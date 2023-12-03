Iconic Schumacher F1 win transformed into £8,000 jewellery

Sam Cook

The rubber from the tyre of Michael Schumacher's Monza-winning Ferrari F310 car has been made into a stunning piece of jewellery priced at £8000.

Although not the most successful season of Schumacher's career, his win at the Italian Grand Prix in front of the roaring Ferrari crowd was the first time he had driven around Monza wearing red, and represented a shift in mood for the Tifosi.

Without a drivers' trophy since 1979, Ferrari had hired the services of then-two time world champion Schumacher to try and wake the sleeping giant that had previously secured 17 titles.

The limited edition bracelet designed to toast his success pays homage to the moment, with a first batch of seven available to buy on December 7. A second batch will also be up for sale, as well as pre-orders, with the date to be confirmed.

A certificate of authenticity will be issued with each bracelet, containing information and images relating to the tyre.

Michael Schumacher won just three races in 1996

The all-time great claimed seven world championships across his career, including five with Ferrari

Michael Schumacher claimed five victories at Monza during his career

Monza delight for Schumacher

Schumacher's first season only yielded three race victories and a third-place finish in the drivers' standings. However, he infamously went on to claim five world titles with Ferrari, cementing himself as one of the greatest drivers of all time.

The 1996 edition of the Italian GP brought Ferrari their first win at the famous track since 1988, as Schumacher came through from third on the grid to take victory.

It was the first of Schumacher's five triumphs at Monza during his career, a joint record with Lewis Hamilton.

Since his most recent victory there in 2006, Ferrari have only won the race twice more, with Fernando Alonso in 2010 and Charles Leclerc in 2019 emerging on top.

