F1 pundit risks CONTROVERSY with hot Verstappen and Schumacher take

An F1 pundit has risked sparking a major debate with a controversial take involving Max Verstappen, Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna.

Verstappen is currently the dominant figure in the sport having won three consecutive drivers' championships. The Red Bull star could soon be a four-time world champion, too, currently leading the drivers' standings in 2024.

Of course, Schumacher and Senna are legendary figures of the sport, and themselves had very successful periods in F1.

Schumacher claimed seven world titles during his career, including five on the bounce in the early 2000s, whilst Senna claimed three in four years in the late 80s and early 90s.

Eddie Jordan makes Verstappen, Schumacher and Senna statement

Schumacher and Senna undoubtedly hold legendary status as a result of their achievements, and once Verstappen hangs up his racing boots, he no doubt will have joined them.

However, in a statement that could spark debate, former F1 team boss turned pundit Eddie Jordan has claimed that it is the Dutchman who would come out on top in a race between the three.

"I honestly believe hand-on-heart, that if you could get [Ayrton] Senna, [Michael] Schumacher and Max [Verstappen] in the same cars, in the same race, in a given moment, I think Max would edge it," Jordan explained on the Formula For Success podcast.

"I really think Max would edge it, because I think he's that good. He's so solid. He's been racing for a very long time."

The comments will no doubt spark debate with F1 fans who were fortunate enough to see all three drivers in action.

Between them, Verstappen, Schumacher and Senna have an astonishing 13 world championships, and as alluded to above, that figure could soon rise.

