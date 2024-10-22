Verstappen launches fresh FIA attack in pay dispute row

Max Verstappen has called on the FIA to cover the costs for drivers attending mandatory off-track events, such as the annual gala, citing concerns about fairness for those from lower-tier racing series.

The reigning world champion raised the issue ahead of the end-of-season FIA gala, which this year is set to take place in Rwanda, just days after the final race in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking in Austin during the United States Grand Prix weekend, Verstappen criticised the current system where drivers are expected to cover their own travel expenses, even though attendance is compulsory.

While the Dutchman acknowledged that financial costs are not a personal issue for him, he pointed out that the burden is much heavier for drivers from less lucrative motorsport categories.

Verstappen believes it's "unfair" to make non-F1 drivers pay for their own trips to mandatory events

Verstappen slams FIA again

Verstappen, who leads the 2024 Formula 1 championship, has been at odds with the FIA in recent weeks, due to a punishment he was handed at the Singapore GP for swearing in a press conference.

Now, the Dutchman has expressed his concerns over the financial strain placed on drivers by the FIA's end of season event, especially those from karting or junior series.

This has been a hot topic of late, with young Williams driver Zak O'Sullivan recently being forced to withdraw from F2 due to funding issues.

This year’s FIA gala, scheduled for Rwanda, comes shortly after the season finale in Abu Dhabi, and Verstappen believes the FIA should reassess how these mandatory events are managed financially.

"For me, it's not a problem, but for drivers from karting or other categories, it can be a big issue because they have to pay for everything themselves," Verstappen stated to media in Austin.

"The FIA invites us and requires us to attend, but then we have to cover the costs, which is, of course, a bit unfair."

"If they want to host it in Timbuktu, I have no problem with that. But I do think they should look into reimbursing the costs, especially when it’s a requirement to attend."

