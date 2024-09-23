close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen 'losing MILLIONS' due to Red Bull struggles

Verstappen 'losing MILLIONS' due to Red Bull struggles

Verstappen 'losing MILLIONS' due to Red Bull struggles

Verstappen 'losing MILLIONS' due to Red Bull struggles

Max Verstappen's ongoing struggles at Red Bull are costing him millions, according to one ex-Formula 1 driver.

The Dutchman is chasing a fourth successive world drivers' title, and currently sits top of the standings with just six races remaining.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes CANCEL Hamilton commitment as F1 star comes close to tears in Singapore

WATCH Verstappen puts F1 future in doubt over FIA debate

However, his dramatic decline in form over recent months has enabled his competitors to make up significant ground.

McLaren star Lando Norris has emerged as the biggest threat to the 26-year-old's crown, with the gap between the two following last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix down to just 52 points.

Lando Norris is closing in on Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings
The Dutchman has now gone eight grands prix without a win

Eight without a win for F1 champion

Despite a brilliant performance from Verstappen to bring his underperforming RB20 home in second, championship rival Norris claimed victory by over 20 seconds.

To compound matters further, Oscar Piastri's podium ensured that McLaren were able to extend their lead at the top of the constructors' standings to 41 points.

Verstappen has now gone eight races without a win, with his last appearance on top of the podium coming in Barcelona back in June.

READ MORE: Ricciardo boss announces 'FINAL' future discussions

Ralf Schumacher (left) has been discussing Verstappen's struggles

And that dismal run of results is rumoured to be having a significant impact on the three-time champion's earnings.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, former Williams racer Ralf Schumacher revealed the 61-time race winner has missed out on millions.

The German said: "It is believed that he loses a million for every race he doesn't win - it's unbelievable.

"He was so successful last year and that's a lot of money he's missing out on, in addition to the fact that things aren't going well in terms of sport anymore."

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals SHOCK desire to race outside F1

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes McLaren Lando Norris
FIA confirm Verstappen and Norris legal inspection after Singapore Grand Prix
Singapore Grand Prix

FIA confirm Verstappen and Norris legal inspection after Singapore Grand Prix

  • Today 08:27
F1 Results Today: Verstappen CRUSHED as British star shines in Singapore
Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Verstappen CRUSHED as British star shines in Singapore

  • Yesterday 15:58

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes CANCEL Hamilton commitment as official Ricciardo confirmation edges closer

  • 16 minutes ago
Red Bull

Horner lays out Red Bull DEMANDS as driver's seat at risk

  • 42 minutes ago
Red Bull Turmoil

Verstappen 'losing MILLIONS' due to Red Bull struggles

  • 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo boss announces 'FINAL' future discussions

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Analysis

Ricciardo F1 career NOT over as opportunities prepare to open

  • Today 13:55
Red Bull Turmoil

'Frightening' Red Bull situation slammed by F1 champion

  • Today 12:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x