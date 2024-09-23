Verstappen 'losing MILLIONS' due to Red Bull struggles
Verstappen 'losing MILLIONS' due to Red Bull struggles
Max Verstappen's ongoing struggles at Red Bull are costing him millions, according to one ex-Formula 1 driver.
The Dutchman is chasing a fourth successive world drivers' title, and currently sits top of the standings with just six races remaining.
F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes CANCEL Hamilton commitment as F1 star comes close to tears in Singapore
WATCH Verstappen puts F1 future in doubt over FIA debate
However, his dramatic decline in form over recent months has enabled his competitors to make up significant ground.
McLaren star Lando Norris has emerged as the biggest threat to the 26-year-old's crown, with the gap between the two following last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix down to just 52 points.
Eight without a win for F1 champion
Despite a brilliant performance from Verstappen to bring his underperforming RB20 home in second, championship rival Norris claimed victory by over 20 seconds.
To compound matters further, Oscar Piastri's podium ensured that McLaren were able to extend their lead at the top of the constructors' standings to 41 points.
Verstappen has now gone eight races without a win, with his last appearance on top of the podium coming in Barcelona back in June.
READ MORE: Ricciardo boss announces 'FINAL' future discussions
And that dismal run of results is rumoured to be having a significant impact on the three-time champion's earnings.
Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, former Williams racer Ralf Schumacher revealed the 61-time race winner has missed out on millions.
The German said: "It is believed that he loses a million for every race he doesn't win - it's unbelievable.
"He was so successful last year and that's a lot of money he's missing out on, in addition to the fact that things aren't going well in terms of sport anymore."
READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals SHOCK desire to race outside F1
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Mercedes CANCEL Hamilton commitment as official Ricciardo confirmation edges closer
- 16 minutes ago
Horner lays out Red Bull DEMANDS as driver's seat at risk
- 42 minutes ago
Verstappen 'losing MILLIONS' due to Red Bull struggles
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo boss announces 'FINAL' future discussions
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo F1 career NOT over as opportunities prepare to open
- Today 13:55
'Frightening' Red Bull situation slammed by F1 champion
- Today 12:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov