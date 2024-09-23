Verstappen 'losing MILLIONS' due to Red Bull struggles

Max Verstappen's ongoing struggles at Red Bull are costing him millions, according to one ex-Formula 1 driver.

The Dutchman is chasing a fourth successive world drivers' title, and currently sits top of the standings with just six races remaining.

However, his dramatic decline in form over recent months has enabled his competitors to make up significant ground.

McLaren star Lando Norris has emerged as the biggest threat to the 26-year-old's crown, with the gap between the two following last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix down to just 52 points.

Lando Norris is closing in on Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings

The Dutchman has now gone eight grands prix without a win

Eight without a win for F1 champion

Despite a brilliant performance from Verstappen to bring his underperforming RB20 home in second, championship rival Norris claimed victory by over 20 seconds.

To compound matters further, Oscar Piastri's podium ensured that McLaren were able to extend their lead at the top of the constructors' standings to 41 points.

Verstappen has now gone eight races without a win, with his last appearance on top of the podium coming in Barcelona back in June.

Ralf Schumacher (left) has been discussing Verstappen's struggles

And that dismal run of results is rumoured to be having a significant impact on the three-time champion's earnings.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, former Williams racer Ralf Schumacher revealed the 61-time race winner has missed out on millions.

The German said: "It is believed that he loses a million for every race he doesn't win - it's unbelievable.

"He was so successful last year and that's a lot of money he's missing out on, in addition to the fact that things aren't going well in terms of sport anymore."

