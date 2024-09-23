Ricciardo boss announces 'FINAL' future discussions
RB boss Peter Bayer has announced that ‘final discussions’ regarding Daniel Ricciardo’s Formula 1 future will be held before the United States Grand Prix.
Last weekend’s race was tipped to be the Aussie’s last in F1, with reports suggesting he could be replaced by Liam Lawson as soon as the US Grand Prix.
Ricciardo was knocked out of Q1 in Singapore, whilst his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who has already been confirmed at RB next year, managed to obtain a top-ten grid position which he failed to convert into a points finish.
Despite setting the fastest lap and aiding Max Verstappen in his championship fight against Lando Norris, Ricciardo finished P18 and last out of the remaining runners.
Will Daniel Ricciardo lose his F1 seat?
Both Martin Brundle and Ralf Schumacher revealed at the Marina Bay circuit that Singapore would be Ricciardo's final race of the season, and potentially the final race of his F1 career.
Whilst Ricciardo is expected to lose his seat, RB boss Peter Bayer has revealed that ‘discussions are ongoing’ and that a decision has not been made.
"No, the discussions are ongoing," Bayer said live on Sky Sports Germany at the Singapore GP.
"As Daniel mentioned yesterday, all options are on the table. As Racing Bulls, our goal is to develop young drivers.
"Now, it's about making a decision under the leadership of Dr. Marko and Christian Horner to determine which driver has the most potential to eventually join Red Bull and when they should ideally step into the team.
"Whether it happens this year or next will be decided in the coming days.
"For us, it's not about individual weekends; it's about the overall picture. There has been much discussion about what happens at Red Bull Racing and how they move forward.
"But we're primarily focusing on performance this weekend. If Daniel delivers a great result, it will definitely help him globally.
"As he mentioned himself, if you're on the podium, you're the hottest property in the paddock.
"But ultimately, there’s a deadline, and discussions will determine who drives when and where."
