Verstappen slams FIA rules as Red Bull star casts huge DOUBTS over F1 future

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has slammed the FIA’s ‘silly’ rules whilst casting huge doubts over his future in Formula 1.

The champion’s discontent with the FIA began in the build-up to the Singapore Grand Prix, where the body announced they would be issuing a clampdown on foul-language from the drivers.

The FIA’s decision was met with hostility across the paddock, most notably from Verstappen who has a history of delivering x-rated team radio messages to his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

At Thursday’s press conference in Singapore, Verstappen described his Red Bull as ‘f*****’, as a result of which he was punished by the FIA and given the F1 equivalent of community service.

Max Verstappen is known for his curt team radio replies to race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase (above)

Max Verstappen threatens to quit F1

In protest of his punishment, Verstappen attended Saturday’s post-qualifying press conference but refused to answer questions from the press, and only produced monosyllabic phrases stating he would address the media outside.

His rebellion also extended into Sunday’s post-race conference, where he again spoke to the media separately but this time hinted the FIA’s ‘silly’ rules could prompt him to exit the sport entirely.

"These kinds of things definitely decide my future as well when you can't be yourself or deal with these silly things," Verstappen said to the media at the Singapore GP.

"I'm at the stage of my career where you don't want to be dealing with these things all the time.

"Of course, it's great to have success and win races but once you have accomplished all that, winning championships and races, you just want to have a good time as well.

"Everyone in the paddock is pushing, even at the back of the grid. But if you have to deal with all these kinds of silly things, for me, that is not a way of continuing in the sport, that's for sure."

