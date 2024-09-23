close global

Kelly Piquet highlights MAJOR issue on social media

Max Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet has shed light on a global issue in a recent social media post.

The 35-year-old hails from Brazil and is best known for her modelling career, but was also responsible for Formula E’s social media coverage in 2015.

Piquet is also the daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet, who won the 1981, 1983 and 1987 world titles.

Coincidentally, she is also in a relationship with another three-time world champion, going public with Verstappen in 2021.

Kelly Piquet has been in a relationship with Max Verstappen since 2021

Kelly Piquet highlights major environmental crisis

Piquet was previously in a relationship with former Red Bull star Daniil Kvyat from 2017-2019, with whom she shares a daughter Penelope.

The Brazilian frequently shares pictures of Penelope, or ‘P’ as she is affectionately nicknamed, on social media, recently missing out on a New York Fashion Week appearance to support her daughter.

Piquet has also used her social media to promote causes she cares about, including the recent crisis in the Amazon rainforest which is seeing ‘record-breaking’ fires.

She re-shared a reel via her Instagram page from @earthlyeducation, that depicted the disastrous impact deforestation and climate change is having on the region and its inhabitants.

"The Amazon is on fire. This catastrophic situation deserves global attention - the international community must care, and act. Protecting the Amazon in a massive climate solution. We need a @fossilfueltreaty," the caption underneath the post read.

Piquet has previously demonstrated her passion for environmental causes, and has used her platform to support sustainability and to fight plastic waste.

In 2023, Piquet collaborated with Opp Swimwear and Plastic Bank, where they succeeded in ‘diverting 256,747 plastic bottles’ from the ocean.

