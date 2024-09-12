Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet CANCELS major appearance

Max Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet, has revealed the reason why she recently failed to make an appearance at New York Fashion Week.

The Brazilian model - and granddaughter of three-time Formula 1 champion Nelson Piquet - had been scheduled to be in New York this week but instead opted to cancel her trip to the Big Apple.

Her announcement comes in the build-up to this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where her partner will look to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' standings.

The Dutchman leads Lando Norris by 62 points ahead of Sunday's showpiece in Baku, but has been some way off his best form in recent months, with his last victory coming at the Spanish GP in mid-June.

Since that triumph in Barcelona, the 26-year-old has seen the likes of Norris, Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton - who was recently spotted rubbing shoulders with celebrities in New York - all feature on top of the podium.

With just eight races remaining, the three-time champion will hope to rediscover his form this weekend and open up some much-needed breathing space between himself and his title challengers.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have been together since 2021

The Red Bull star is in a title fight with Lando Norris

Piquet explains New York absence

And as he looks to take a significant step towards a fourth consecutive title, his girlfriend has taken to social media to address questions regarding her own career.

The 35-year-old was had been widely expected to feature at the 2024 New York Fashion Week, with many speculating as to why she was nowhere to be seen at the star-studded event.

And posting on her Instagram story, she revealed the reason behind her absence.

She wrote: "A lot of DMs asking why I'm not at NYFW and the short answer is: a very anxious little girl starts school today (!!!) and it was my utmost priority to stay with her during this very important time.

"There is nowhere I'd rather be than with her.

Kelly Piquet explained her absence in New York via an Instagram post

"As a single parent I can only rely on myself to make sure everything is prepared and organised, giving P the emotional support, even if it means saying no to multiple paying jobs and trips.

"That's a sacrifice as a parent that needs to be made and I will never think twice.

"There will always be another fashion week but there will never be another very first day of school."

