Red Bull driver dealt major blow with team set to 'terminate' contract THIS YEAR

Red Bull will reportedly ‘terminate’ a contract at the end of the 2024 season in a blow to a current driver within the team.

The Milton-Keynes based outfit have had several questions raised over their driver line-up this year, both at Red Bull and Visa Cash App RB.

Sergio Perez has only scored 40 points for the main team in the past 10 races, as McLaren have reached to within eight points of Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.

Furthermore, Daniel Ricciardo’s RB future remains uncertain, and will need to perform consistently to stop the team from replacing him with Liam Lawson.

Sergio Perez has been at the centre of Red Bull's driver dilemma

Daniel Ricciardo remains unconfirmed at RB for 2025

Red Bull terminate contract with Super Formula team

Red Bull’s recent decision to terminate their contract with Super Formula team Mugen will come as a severe blow to their junior driver Ayumu Iwasa.

According to Motorsport.com Red Bull will end their contract with the Honda squad at the end of 2024 instead of 2025, as the engine manufacturer prepares to partner Aston Martin in 2026.

Red Bull have previously used the Super Formula team as a test for their Formula 2 drivers to prepare them for an F1 entry.

Ayumu Iwasa currently competes in the Super Formula series

Drivers such as Pierre Gasly and Lawson have all competed in the Japanese series, with the latest driver to race for the Mugen team being Iwasa.

The Japanese driver took over from Lawson for the 2024 season, but these recent reports shroud his future relationship with Red Bull in uncertainty.

According to the report Mugen are attempting to find options that will allow them to run a second car next year, but will struggle without Red Bull’s funding.

