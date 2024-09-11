Adrian Newey's wife hits back at Hamilton 'DISRESPECT'

Adrian Newey’s wife, Amanda, has hit back at claims that her husband has shown ‘disrespect’ towards Lewis Hamilton.

Following months of speculation the F1 design legend finally revealed that he would be moving to Aston Martin for 2025.

Newey will take on the role of Managing Technical Partner, in a deal that reportedly could earn him up to £30 million a year.

The 65-year-old was initially tipped to join Hamilton at Ferrari, however Aston Martin soon emerged as the favourites and have succeeded in securing his signature.

Adrian Newey will join Aston Martin in 2025

Adrian Newey accused of disrespecting Lewis Hamilton

However, Newey has garnered criticism from several F1 fans who believe that Newey showed disrespect towards the seven-time world champion.

In a recent appearance on the High Performance podcast, Newey discussed the 2021 title showdown in Abu Dhabi and how it impacted Mercedes’ psyche.

“I think it got to Mercedes and instead of accepting it and moving on it started to affect their psyche which is an interesting one,” he said.

“Psychologically they couldn’t let it go. You know we all have a bad race, perhaps we should have won and the bloody thing broke down on the last lap or whatever.

“When I always have a personal issue I’ll be horrible to be around in the airport and that Sunday evening but come Monday morning I’ve got to wake up and be back on it.

“I can’t go back into the factory all miserable and downbeat. Part of my position I suppose is to try to hopefully motivate everybody not to say ‘it’s so unfair oh we were robbed’. Doesn’t help, does it?”

Amanda Newey has interjected over Lewis Hamilton 'disrespect' claims

Replying to one comment in particular, Newey’s wife Amanda interjected to clarify her husband meant no malice with any of his comments.

“No, he didn't [disrespect Hamilton]. He has a great deal of respect for Lewis,” Amanda Newey wrote.

Newey has previously admitted it would have been 'fabulous' to have worked with Hamilton in his career, whilst also announcing his desire to work alongside Fernando Alonso.

Now the Brit will finally join Alonso and Lance Stroll, and help drive Aston Martin to world championship success.

