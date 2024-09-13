F1 News Today: Red Bull sign new driver as Hamilton BOMBSHELL emerges
Red Bull have signed a new driver following a ‘shoot-out’ test for a spot within the team.
Liberty Media F1 chief drops Hamilton ownership BOMBSHELL
The CEO of Liberty Media has revealed discussions over a potential ownership deal involving Lewis Hamilton have taken place.
McLaren F1 boss confirms new driver decision after 'painful' conversation
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has confirmed a new direction the team will take with their current driver lineup ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
F1 star found out about team SACKING through the media
An ex-Formula 1 driver has opened up on how he first discovered he was to lose his seat after reading about it in the media.
McLaren driver 'close' to SHOCK move to F1 rivals
A McLaren star is reportedly ‘edging closer’ to making a shock move to a rival F1 team for 2025.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov