Liberty Media F1 chief drops Hamilton ownership BOMBSHELL

The CEO of Liberty Media has revealed discussions over a potential ownership deal involving Lewis Hamilton have taken place.

While the seven-time drivers' champion remains fully focused on adding to his collection when he makes the move to Ferrari next season, he remains open to exploring new ventures away from the world of Formula 1.

F1 HEADLINES: Newey's wife addresses Hamilton 'disrespect' as FIA confirm multiple breaches

READ MORE: McLaren driver 'close' to SHOCK move to F1 rivals

Hamilton is currently involved in the production of Brad Pitt's upcoming F1 movie, and also recently featured in a music video alongside pop sensation Camilla Cabello.

And speaking ahead of this year's British Grand Prix - where Hamilton secured an emotional victory - he also admitted he would be keen on pursuing opportunities in other areas of motorsport, most notably in MotoGP.

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei owns both F1 and MotoGP

Lewis Hamilton has a keen interest in motorbike racing

Seven-time F1 champion reaches out

It has been reported that the 105-time race winner has entered talks with Gresini Racing about buying the satellite Ducati MotoGP squad, who boast six-time champion Marc Marquez as their star driver.

Earlier this year, F1 owners Liberty Media announced they had acquired the elite racing competition in a lucrative takeover, and rumours of Hamilton's interest in joining would likely be more than welcome given the company's ambitions to grow the series.

Speaking at a technology conference, CEO Greg Maffei revealed the legendary driver had already reached out.

"I think MotoGP is an unbelievably exciting product," he said. "To see people riding motorcycles at 220mph, six inches from each other is wild, and the overtaking there is incredibly impressive.

"It's unfortunately one that is too little known in the United States, and around the world there is interest in Asia and places.

"But the real heart of it has been Spain, Italy, to some degree France. I think there's an opportunity to expand it.

Hamilton is about to embark on his next F1 venture with Ferrari

READ MORE: Ricciardo responds to 'unreasonable pressure' at Red Bull

"When we announced it, we had immediately people call up and say: 'I want to buy a team', including people like Lewis Hamilton.

"Why? Because they saw what happened in Formula 1 and they want to follow.

"We had major distributors call up and say they want to be involved and unfortunately I had to tell them: 'We really can't talk about it until we get EU approval'.

"We'd love to talk once we get it."

READ MORE: Red Bull driver dealt major blow with team set to 'terminate' contract THIS YEAR

Related