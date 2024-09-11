Ricciardo responds to 'unreasonable pressure' at Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo has responded to claims of ‘unreasonable pressure’ at Red Bull as his F1 future remains uncertain.

The Aussie star has faced criticism over his performances since his return to the sport, failing to deliver consistent results for RB.

Whilst his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda has been confirmed for 2025, Ricciardo’s future remains in the balance, as pressure mounts for him to produce regular points finishes.

Ricciardo's cause has not been helped by the presence of Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, who is eagerly awaiting a full-time opportunity in F1.

Lawson replaced an injured Ricciardo for five races last season, and has been supported by Red Bull chief Helmut Marko who claimed he would be in F1 next year.

With Sergio Perez also looking secure at Red Bull, pressure is mounting on Ricciardo to ensure he remains in the sport.

However, when discussing the scenario he finds himself in, Ricciardo admitted that he did not feel any ‘unreasonable pressure’ from the team to perform.

Daniel Ricciardo discusses F1 pressure

"Honestly, I haven't had any, let's say, unreasonable pressure," he told F1 media.

"I haven't had a hand on the shoulder to pull me into a room and say: 'Hey, do this or else.'

"But I also know what is required, so maybe this tough talk doesn't need to be had, because I've known Helmut and the system a long time, so we all know what is required.

"But has he been putting any extra pressure on me or being unreasonable pressure on me? No, not at all.

"I think what is being put out there and what he says in the media is a bit more heightened, but I don't feel anything additional from him."

