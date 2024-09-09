Verstappen reveals SHOCK team-mate talks with fellow F1 champion

Max Verstappen has revealed his ideal team-mates in a conversation about a motorsport dream team.

The Dutchman currently races alongside Sergio Perez, who has come under fire for his performances during the 2024 season.

Prior to the summer break the Mexican made consecutive Q1 exits at the British and Hungarian Grand Prix, with reports speculating that he could be replaced before the end of the season.

However, Red Bull opted to retain Perez, who remains contracted with the team until the end of the 2025 season.

Will Sergio Perez remain at Red Bull?

Perez’s performance woes have allowed McLaren to catch up to Red Bull in the constructors’ championship, with just eight points separating the two teams.

Furthermore, Red Bull’s pace has significantly dropped in comparison to their rivals, with Verstappen and Perez finishing sixth and eighth respectively at the Italian Grand Prix.

The champions' performance dip has only increased pre-existing rumours that Verstappen could switch teams or perhaps racing series altogether.

Verstappen has previously expressed interest in competing in the iconic Le Mans event stating he would ‘like’ to race in the ‘incredible event’.

In a recent interview with Dutch F1 Esports champion, Jarno Opmeer, Verstappen discussed his ideal Le Mans team, revealing talks with a fellow current F1 champion about the prospect of teaming up.

Could we see Max Verstappen at Le Mans?

"If I look around now, one I would like to have in the team definitely is Nyck de Vries," Verstappen explained.

"He’s fast and he’s very light. When you’re very fast and light around Le Mans it’s great.

"I keep joking with Fernando [Alonso] that we want to do it together so that would be quite cool.

"I keep telling as well my Dad we have to do it - he doesn’t want to do it, but I would add him in as a fourth."

