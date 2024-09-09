Verstappen reveals SHOCK team-mate talks with fellow F1 champion
Verstappen reveals SHOCK team-mate talks with fellow F1 champion
Max Verstappen has revealed his ideal team-mates in a conversation about a motorsport dream team.
The Dutchman currently races alongside Sergio Perez, who has come under fire for his performances during the 2024 season.
F1 HEADLINES: Newey faces WOBBLE before future announcement as Horner caught in feisty exchange
WATCH: Former world champion warns Russell of potential replacement
Prior to the summer break the Mexican made consecutive Q1 exits at the British and Hungarian Grand Prix, with reports speculating that he could be replaced before the end of the season.
However, Red Bull opted to retain Perez, who remains contracted with the team until the end of the 2025 season.
Will Sergio Perez remain at Red Bull?
Perez’s performance woes have allowed McLaren to catch up to Red Bull in the constructors’ championship, with just eight points separating the two teams.
Furthermore, Red Bull’s pace has significantly dropped in comparison to their rivals, with Verstappen and Perez finishing sixth and eighth respectively at the Italian Grand Prix.
The champions' performance dip has only increased pre-existing rumours that Verstappen could switch teams or perhaps racing series altogether.
Verstappen has previously expressed interest in competing in the iconic Le Mans event stating he would ‘like’ to race in the ‘incredible event’.
In a recent interview with Dutch F1 Esports champion, Jarno Opmeer, Verstappen discussed his ideal Le Mans team, revealing talks with a fellow current F1 champion about the prospect of teaming up.
READ MORE: Newey's JAW-DROPPING Aston Martin contract details 'revealed'
"If I look around now, one I would like to have in the team definitely is Nyck de Vries," Verstappen explained.
"He’s fast and he’s very light. When you’re very fast and light around Le Mans it’s great.
"I keep joking with Fernando [Alonso] that we want to do it together so that would be quite cool.
"I keep telling as well my Dad we have to do it - he doesn’t want to do it, but I would add him in as a fourth."
READ MORE: Red Bull MASS EXODUS predicted amid Verstappen struggles
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen reveals SHOCK team-mate talks with fellow F1 champion
- 49 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Newey faces WOBBLE before future announcement as Horner caught in feisty exchange
- 3 hours ago
F1 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Baku
- Today 13:57
Why McLaren may have fixed big problem TOO LATE in Verstappen title fight
- Today 12:57
Massive Honda partnership decision confirmed with bombshell announcement
- Today 11:56
F1 champion claims McLaren's 'DNA' hurting team in Red Bull title fight
- Today 10:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov