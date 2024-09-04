Verstappen in EXPLOSIVE X-rated rant as Red Bull star furious with team
Verstappen in EXPLOSIVE X-rated rant as Red Bull star furious with team
Red Bull star Max Verstappen was furious following a horrific weekend at the Italian Grand Prix.
Verstappen suffered another poor weekend in Monza, qualifying seventh on Saturday with his closest championship rival, Lando Norris, securing pole position.
READ MORE: Fans SLAM team boss for 'disrespectful' comments on American star
Unfortunately for Red Bull, things did not go much better for Verstappen in the race, with the reigning champion only managing to make up one place on his starting spot come the chequered flag.
This meant that Verstappen's lead at the top of the drivers' standings was cut, even if only by eight points, whilst Red Bull's lead in the constructors' standings took a simultaneous hit, with McLaren now just eight points behind.
READ MORE: Haas F1 star BANNED after FIA penalty
Max Verstappen's X-rated Monza rant
Given that Red Bull and Verstappen are very much used to winning - even dominating - the team and their star have now gone six grands prix without a victory, and further to that point, the Dutchman has only finished on the podium twice in that time.
This represents a sharp downturn in form and is clearly frustrating the reigning champion, who made his feelings very clear post-race in Monza.
"It was of course another pretty dramatic race from our side," Verstappen told Dutch media after the race.
"I didn’t like the strategy. Of course, the pit stop was all fucked up as well.
"Most of the race we had to drive with less power because we had problems. Actually, nothing went right."
READ MORE: Formula 1 announce NEW Las Vegas partnership
Verstappen's rant continued, once again bringing up his uncharacteristically poor pit stop from Red Bull and explaining that things would likely have been the same had he tried a one stop - a strategy that won Ferrari's Charles Leclerc the race.
“Where we drove makes no difference, especially if we made another pit stop that poor," the three-time champion added.
"Still, if we had made a one-stop, the result would have been the same. Then, however, you would have driven closer to it.
"You always have to try to drive the best race, and that was certainly not the case with a two-stop."
Verstappen concluded: “The gap was still very big and the mediums were not the right tyre today. On the mediums and hards, we had no speed.”
READ MORE: Concerning reports emerge ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen in EXPLOSIVE X-rated rant as Red Bull star furious with team
- 51 minutes ago
Rising Andretti star receives coveted IndyCar PRIZE
- 1 uur geleden
Red Bull chief insists on INVESTIGATION into F1 rivals
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR inquire over IndyCar star's availability for series switch
- 3 uur geleden
Horner reveals 'FUNDAMENTAL' issue at center of Red Bull woes
- Today 16:00
Hamilton claims Mercedes 'deserve better' as F1 star delivers FURIOUS rant
- Today 15:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov