F1 News Today: Horner caught in feisty exchange as axed star BLASTS F1 culture

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has been involved in yet another dramatic battle.

Axed McLaren star blasts ‘UNFAIR’ F1

A once highly touted talent has criticised the Formula 1 system after struggling to secure a seat following a brutal axing from motorsport.

Mercedes star dealt crushing comparison after HORROR debut

A former world champion has rubbed salt in the wounds of one of the sport's rising stars following his catastrophic recent Formula 1 debut.

Verstappen defends X-RATED radio rants amid Red Bull struggles

Max Verstappen has defended his outbursts over team radio, with the Red Bull Formula 1 star insisting that people who don't like his language simply shouldn't listen to him.

F1 supremo trolled on social media

One of Formula 1's key figures has been trolled on social media after posting an update about the future of his team.

F1 News Today: Hamilton in emotional outpour as F1 star CRASHES £300k Ferrari
F1 News Today: Hamilton in emotional outpour as F1 star CRASHES £300k Ferrari

  • Yesterday 16:10
F1 News Today: Marko reveals rival BLOCKED stunning deal as Red Bull chief drops Norris contract bombshell
F1 News Today: Marko reveals rival BLOCKED stunning deal as Red Bull chief drops Norris contract bombshell

  • September 7, 2024 17:23

F1 champion claims McLaren's 'DNA' hurting team in Red Bull title fight

  • 1 minute ago
Horner responsible for Verstappen FEARS as Red Bull face 'critical situation'

  • 1 hour ago
Newey faces unusual WOBBLE ahead of imminent contract announcement

  • 1 hour ago
Former F1 boss SLAMS Mercedes Hamilton replacement decision

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner caught in feisty exchange as axed star BLASTS F1 culture

  • Today 06:57
Ricciardo speaks out on mental challenge as champion BRUTALLY slams ‘failed’ star - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:58
F1 Standings

