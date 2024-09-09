F1 News Today: Horner caught in feisty exchange as axed star BLASTS F1 culture
F1 News Today: Horner caught in feisty exchange as axed star BLASTS F1 culture
Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has been involved in yet another dramatic battle.
Axed McLaren star blasts ‘UNFAIR’ F1
A once highly touted talent has criticised the Formula 1 system after struggling to secure a seat following a brutal axing from motorsport.
Mercedes star dealt crushing comparison after HORROR debut
A former world champion has rubbed salt in the wounds of one of the sport's rising stars following his catastrophic recent Formula 1 debut.
Verstappen defends X-RATED radio rants amid Red Bull struggles
Max Verstappen has defended his outbursts over team radio, with the Red Bull Formula 1 star insisting that people who don't like his language simply shouldn't listen to him.
F1 supremo trolled on social media
One of Formula 1's key figures has been trolled on social media after posting an update about the future of his team.
Latest News
F1 champion claims McLaren's 'DNA' hurting team in Red Bull title fight
- 1 minute ago
Horner responsible for Verstappen FEARS as Red Bull face 'critical situation'
- 1 hour ago
Newey faces unusual WOBBLE ahead of imminent contract announcement
- 1 hour ago
Former F1 boss SLAMS Mercedes Hamilton replacement decision
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner caught in feisty exchange as axed star BLASTS F1 culture
- Today 06:57
Ricciardo speaks out on mental challenge as champion BRUTALLY slams ‘failed’ star - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov