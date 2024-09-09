Massive Honda partnership decision confirmed with bombshell announcement

One of motor racing's most iconic partnerships has ended following a statement released by Repsol in relation to their long running association with Honda.

The factory Honda team in MotoGP has had a title sponsor agreement with the Spanish petroleum company going back to 1995 in the premier class but they have confirmed that will not continue heading into 2025. During that time the team have had all of the modern day legends appear on the motorcycle.

Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Casey Stoner, Nicky Hayden and Alex Criville have all won world championships for Honda with the famous Repsol branding on their bikes, while multiple world champion Jorge Lorenzo has also ridden for the team along with another iconic racer in Dani Pedrosa.

That's also not forgetting Mick Doohan, whose son Jack Doohan will race in Formula 1 with Alpine from 2025, who took four of his five consecutive world championships at the start of the partnership.

Jack Doohan (left) is pictured with legendary father Mick

Valentino Rossi was one of many famous riders for the Repsol Honda team

When are Repsol leaving Honda?

A Repsol statement at the weekend read: "Repsol will not renew its current sponsorship contract with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) for the MotoGP World Championship, which ends on December 31 of this year.

"The Repsol Honda Team is the most successful team in the history of the championship, with ten team titles, 15 rider titles and 183 victories in the premier class of motorcycling.

"Repsol is grateful for HRC’s commitment and dedication during all these years in which we have worked together.

"The multi-energy company will continue to be linked to motor racing to continue developing products and services of the highest quality."

Honda have endured a collapse in fortunes since Marquez helped them to title success in 2019, winning just three races since then and all with Marquez in 2021. They have collected just three podiums in the last three years and are bottom of the constructors and team standings with no top 10 finishes this season.

Honda are going through big changes in motorsport, with their exit from the Red Bull F1 team having already been confirmed at the end of the 2025 season ahead of forming a new partnership with the Aston Martin team for the 2026 campaign.

