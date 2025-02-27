World champion ruled OUT of season opening race after testing crash

A grand prix world champion has suffered a major blow after being ruled out of the season opening race following a testing crash.

While Formula 1 is undergoing its three days running in Bahrain ahead of the new season, featuring Lewis Hamilton and his first laps with Ferrari, the two-wheeled world is already looking ahead to their season opener.

However, the grid for Sunday's first race of the season at MotoGP's Thailand Grand Prix will feature a huge absence in the form of Jorge Martin.

Martin won his first world title last year on an independent Ducati but across the winter made the move over to Aprilia.

But his hopes of defending his world title have already been hit with a seismic blow after a huge highside crash in day one of winter testing at Sepang left him hospitalised with multiple fractures and missing the rest of pre-season.

While MotoGP has finished testing, F1 has only returned this week

Jorge Martin OUT after surgery on fracture

The Spaniard has now been hit with another blow, having fractured his left hand during training, leaving him out of the season opening race at the very least having now had surgery for the injury. He will remain out while a timeline for his recovery is defined.

A team statement read: "Jorge Martin suffered a complex fracture of the radius, some carpal bones on the left side and an ipsilateral calcaneal fracture during a training session.

"After a surgical consultation, it was decided to proceed with surgery, to stabilise the fractures of the radius and the left scaphoid.

"Martin will miss the Thailand Grand Prix and recovery times will be determined after the surgery. Lorenzo Savadori will replace Martin in Thailand."

Martin had been in line to be promoted to the factory team following his stunning 2024 performances, but the Italian team have opted to take on six-time premier class champion Marc Marquez - who is the early favourite to grab a seventh premier class triumph that would tie him with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi.

