F1 Testing Results: Lewis Hamilton BEATEN by Mercedes replacement in Ferrari shock

The first official timed Formula 1 session of 2025 produced some stunning results, as Lewis Hamilton made his debut with Ferrari today (Wednesday).

Hamilton was on track during the morning session on day one of 2025 pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit, with Charles Leclerc set to take over in the afternoon.

Surprisingly, 18-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli topped the session, with Hamilton's Mercedes replacement beating his seven-time world champion predecessor.

New Red Bull driver Liam Lawson brought his car home in second, with Williams' Alex Albon in third. Hamilton could only set a time fast enough for fifth in the Ferrari, although times are not the priority for teams this early on in the week.

Meanwhile, it was Max Verstappen's new team-mate Lawson who suffered the most dramatic moment of the four-hour session, experiencing a huge spin, narrowly avoiding putting his RB21 into the barriers.

Later today, all the cars will be back out on track, with a number of other drivers making their 2025 bow, before two more days of testing on Thursday and Friday this week.

F1 Testing 2025 Results: Day one, morning session

1. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - 1:31.428sec

2. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - +0.132s

3. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.145s

4. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.182s

5. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.406s

6. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +0.413s

7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.446s

8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.656s

9. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber] - +0.741s

10. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +4.094s



How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Coverage of F1 pre-season testing from the Bahrain International Circuit will be live on Sky Sports and Sky Go in the UK.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action.

Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN+ Australia Kayo, Foxtel Spain DAZN F1 France Canal+, Canal+ Sport Germany Sky Deutschland Canada TSN+ Netherlands Viaplay Italy Sky Italia Japan Fuji TV

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also tune in for pre-season testing in select regions.