F1 testing 2025 weather forecast - latest from Bahrain

The 2025 Formula 1 season kicks off with pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit from February 26-28.

Whilst the first race of the season is not until March 16 with the Australian Grand Prix, F1 teams will gather crucial data during three days of testing in Bahrain.

F1 fans will catch a live glimpse of Lewis Hamilton testing with Ferrari for the first time, as the competitive order begins to take shape for 2025.

However, how will the weather impact proceedings in Bahrain?

Testing in Bahrain will take place over three days

F1 testing 2025 weather forecast

Wednesday, February 26: Day One

The first day of testing in Sakhir is forecast to be dry with 5 per cent chance of rain, and highs of 15 degrees Celsius midway through testing at 3pm (local time).

Strong wind gusts are expected at the beginning of the day reaching up to 30mph and speeds of 18mph at 12pm.

Whilst it will be a sunny morning in Bahrain, cloud will cover the track in the afternoon at 3pm.

Thursday, February 27: Day Two

F1's second outing in Bahrain will be shrouded in cloud all day, until the sky clears up again in the early evening.

The chance of rain remains low, with 10 per cent precipitation forecast in the afternoon with temperatures reaching 16 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday wind gusts will drop to 28mph and speeds will reduce to 17mph.

Friday, February 28: Day Three

F1's final day of testing looks to be the brightest, with sunshine forecast all day until sunset at 5:39pm (local time).

The wind is expected to pick up again, however, with strong gusts set to reach 31mph at midday with speeds of 19mph.

Friday will also be the hottest day of testing, with the temperature expected to linger at 18 degrees Celsius all afternoon.

The final day of testing will also escape wet weather, as the chance of rain remains at 5 per cent throughout the day.