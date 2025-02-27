F1 News Today: Cullen completes COMEBACK as Hamilton ‘mistake’ admitted

Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen's stunning Formula 1 reunion has been made official, as the pair have been spotted together wearing Ferrari red at pre-season testing.

Sky F1 hit with issue LIVE on air in Lewis Hamilton 'mistake' admission

Sky Sports F1 made a live blunder following Lewis Hamilton's outing with Ferrari on the first day of testing in Bahrain.

FIA announce F1 testing CHANGE after major track error

The FIA have announced an extension to the first day of testing, following an unusual incident at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Ferrari hit with Lewis Hamilton favouritism accusations

A former Formula 1 driver has accused Ferrari of prioritising Lewis Hamilton over Charles Leclerc ahead of the upcoming season.

Why Oscar Piastri and F1 newbie are real winners on day one of testing

Oscar Piastri and his new Formula 1 compatriot may have had a difficult first day of testing in Bahrain, but they're still the real winners during the early part of the season.

