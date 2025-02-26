Ferrari hit with Lewis Hamilton favouritism accusations

A former Formula 1 driver has accused Ferrari of prioritising Lewis Hamilton over Charles Leclerc ahead of the upcoming season.

Hamilton and Leclerc head into the 2025 season knowing that not only will they have to beat their rivals if they are to win the drivers' title - but they will also have to be quicker than their team-mate.

Hamilton made the move to Ferrari in the hopes of securing an unprecedented eighth championship title as he replaced the outgoing Carlos Sainz, who in turn joined Williams.

Fans will get their first proper chance to compare the field of drivers this season during pre-season testing in Bahrain, which begins on Wednesday and ends on Friday.

This crucial period allows teams and their drivers to test their new machines and secure the vital data insights that will drive further enhancements before the curtain-raiser at Albert Park for the Australian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz has been replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton will look to get the better of Charles Leclerc this year

Lewis Hamilton top dog at Ferrari?

Although Hamilton enters Ferrari as the new kid on the block, former F1 star Juan Pablo Montoya believes that Hamilton already has an advantage over his team-mate due to Ferrari's seeming desire to put the Brit first.

Juan Pablo Montoya, former F1 driver

"When anyone moves teams like Lewis, you’re always going to say that you're happier and feel more comfortable than you were before," Montoya told OnlineCassino.com.br .

"I think the big thing is going to be the interaction with Charles and how all that develops," he added.

"That's the biggest thing in my opinion; how well are they going to work together and whether Ferrari is going to do a good job managing them.

"It is in their interest though to focus everything on Lewis. I think they will.

"Publicly, they're going to say it's equal and will let them race. But Mercedes was always equal! And [last] year, George started beating Lewis for the first time after Lewis said he was leaving."