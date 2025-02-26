close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ferrari hit with Lewis Hamilton favouritism accusations

Ferrari hit with Lewis Hamilton favouritism accusations

Ferrari hit with Lewis Hamilton favouritism accusations

GPFans Staff
Ferrari hit with Lewis Hamilton favouritism accusations

A former Formula 1 driver has accused Ferrari of prioritising Lewis Hamilton over Charles Leclerc ahead of the upcoming season.

Hamilton and Leclerc head into the 2025 season knowing that not only will they have to beat their rivals if they are to win the drivers' title - but they will also have to be quicker than their team-mate.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner left BAFFLED as Red Bull star leaves role in official statement

READ MORE: F1 Today - Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

Hamilton made the move to Ferrari in the hopes of securing an unprecedented eighth championship title as he replaced the outgoing Carlos Sainz, who in turn joined Williams.

Fans will get their first proper chance to compare the field of drivers this season during pre-season testing in Bahrain, which begins on Wednesday and ends on Friday.

This crucial period allows teams and their drivers to test their new machines and secure the vital data insights that will drive further enhancements before the curtain-raiser at Albert Park for the Australian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz has been replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton will look to get the better of Charles Leclerc this year

The highly anticipated 2025 Ferrari Formula 1 merch is available to buy right now.

Lewis Hamilton top dog at Ferrari?

Although Hamilton enters Ferrari as the new kid on the block, former F1 star Juan Pablo Montoya believes that Hamilton already has an advantage over his team-mate due to Ferrari's seeming desire to put the Brit first.

Juan Pablo Montoya, former F1 driver

"When anyone moves teams like Lewis, you’re always going to say that you're happier and feel more comfortable than you were before," Montoya told OnlineCassino.com.br .

"I think the big thing is going to be the interaction with Charles and how all that develops," he added.

"That's the biggest thing in my opinion; how well are they going to work together and whether Ferrari is going to do a good job managing them.

"It is in their interest though to focus everything on Lewis. I think they will.

"Publicly, they're going to say it's equal and will let them race. But Mercedes was always equal! And [last] year, George started beating Lewis for the first time after Lewis said he was leaving."

Would you want to hear a Hamilton/Leclerc musical duet?

110 votes

READ MORE: Huge decision made as Christian Horner Red Bull team principal verdict issued

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Charles Leclerc Bahrain pre-season testing 2025 F1 season
Ferrari announce MAJOR Hamilton debut update ahead of 2025 pre-season testing
Pre-Season Testing 2025

Ferrari announce MAJOR Hamilton debut update ahead of 2025 pre-season testing

  • Today 07:42
Lewis Hamilton reveals F1 EXIT plans after Ferrari world title
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton reveals F1 EXIT plans after Ferrari world title

  • Yesterday 19:56

Latest News

F1 Testing 2025

F1 Testing Results: Lewis Hamilton BEATEN by Mercedes replacement in Ferrari shock

  • 56 minutes ago
F1 Testing 2025

Red Bull hit with BIZARRE issue during pre-season testing

  • 8 minutes ago
F1 Testing 2025

F1 Testing: What is flow-vis paint and why is it crucial in Bahrain?

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner left BAFFLED as Red Bull star leaves role in official statement

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari hit with Lewis Hamilton favouritism accusations

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Explained

F1 Explained: What are aero rakes and why are they crucial during pre-season testing?

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x